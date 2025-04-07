Inventhelp Inventors Develop Fashionable And Functional Magnet (DCD-455)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fashionable and functional magnet for securing notes, artwork, recipes, letters, or photos on the refrigerator or other metal surface," said one of two inventors, from Capitol Heights, Md., "so we invented the B W MAGS. Our beautiful and breathtaking design could enhance the appearance of the space."

The patent-pending invention provides a beautiful magnet for securing items upon a refrigerator or other metal surface. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional and boring magnets. As a result, it enhances style, and it could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features a unique and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-455, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

