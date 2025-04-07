Cascades To Release First Quarter 2025
|
Time:
|
9:00 am EDT
|
|
|
Dial-in number:
|
+1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international)
|
|
|
Webcast (live and archived):
|
, "Investor" section, or
|
|
|
|
|
Replay:
|
+1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (289) 819-1450 (international)
|
|
Access code 38876 # (until June 8, 2025)
About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
