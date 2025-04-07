UMI Coatings Launches To Bring Advanced Protective Coatings Solutions To A Range Of Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UMI Coatings enters the market with a commitment to innovation, reliability, and results. Its product line includes advanced spray-applied coatings engineered for use in environments where durability, corrosion resistance, and rapid return-to-service are critical. From critical infrastructure to high-performance equipment, UMI's products are formulated to stand up to the harshest conditions-delivering long-lasting protection and real-world performance.

"We created UMI Coatings to meet the growing demand for protective systems that can perform in the toughest environments without compromise," said Jeremy Alexander , President of UMI Coatings and Sprayroq. "By combining cutting-edge chemistry and technical knowledge with decades of field experience and a customer-oriented mindset, we're able to deliver solutions that are not only durable, but also practical for utility, manufacturing, and industrial sectors."

As a proud affiliate of Sprayroq , UMI Coatings seeks to leverage Sprayroq's deep expertise in protective solutions, advanced material science, and real-world application experience. As a recognized leader in the structural linings and trenchless technology industries, and with over 35 years of innovation in the protective coatings space, Sprayroq has set the standard for performance and reliability. UMI Coatings benefits from this strong foundation of providing customers with trusted, proven solutions tailored to their unique project needs.

UMI Coatings' product development and application support are rooted in a clear mission: to be a partner in protection for critical infrastructure and assets in the utility, manufacturing, and industrial industries. Through a combination of best-in-class chemistry and responsive technical service, the company is positioned to help clients overcome asset challenges with confidence.

For more information, product specifications, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit .

About UMI Coatings

UMI Coatings provides cutting-edge protective coatings designed for use in the most demanding environments. With a focus on high performance, easy application, and long-term asset protection, UMI is setting a new standard in the protective coatings industry. As a proud affiliate of Sprayroq, UMI combines innovation with legacy expertise to deliver unmatched value.

Media Contact:

Alicia Sparks

[email protected]

SOURCE UMI Coatings