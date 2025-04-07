RCS (Rich Communication Services) Business Messaging Market Report 2024-2029 With Focus On How Apple's Entrance Into The Market Will Impact Growth Over The Next Two Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RCS Business Messaging Market: 2024-2029" report has been added tooffering.

The research suite comprises comprehensive and insightful analysis of key factors driving this advancing market, with focus on how Apple's entrance into the market will impact growth over the next two years. The report enables stakeholders from network operators and messaging vendors to understand the major factors influencing growth in the market, and where the key investment opportunities are for RCS business messaging next year.

The RCS business messaging market report includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to a market forecast of the adoption and future growth of the RCS business messaging market; a detailed study highlighting the latest market trends and opportunities, and a Competitor Leaderboard document containing an analysis of the major players in the RCS messaging space. The coverage can also be purchased as a full research suite, containing all of these elements, and including a substantial discount.

The study provides a critical tool for stakeholders in the telecoms industry for navigating this rapidly growing market; allowing vendors to shape their future strategy with RCS business messaging monetisation, and capitalise on emerging opportunities as RCS takes off in markets where Apple has a high market share. Its extensive coverage makes this RCS business messaging market analysis research suite an incredibly valuable resource for examining the future of this market as it reaches an inflection point.

This market study examines the RCS Business Messaging landscape in detail, assessing the impact of Apple supporting RCS on the growth of RCS business messaging in 2025. The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the strategic opportunities for vendors; addressing key challenges impacting future growth, and how stakeholders must navigate these to maximise growth of the RCS business messaging market next year.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

This RCS business messaging market study includes a Competitor Leaderboard report, which provides detailed evaluation and market positioning of 17 RCS business messaging vendors. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers or disruptors and challengers based on product and capability assessments.

Key Features



Market Dynamics: Provides detailed insight into the outlook of the RCS business messaging market; assessing the key drivers to future market growth, including the impact of Apple's entrance into the market. It addresses the key factors that will impact the growth of RCS business messaging next year, including operator onboarding with Google Jibe, the brand verification process, and competition from third-party OTT (over-the-top) messaging platforms. The research also explores the different messaging types, including authentication, transactional, promotional, and conversational, and examines the key opportunities for each. Moreover, it includes a Country Readiness Index, which assesses the market opportunities across 60 countries, identifying the countries which must be of focus for messaging vendors next year.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities, industry trends and findings within the RCS business messaging market; accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The market size and forecasts for RCS business messaging include 5-year forecasts for total number of RCS business messages sent per annum, and total revenue from RCS business messaging. It also splits RCS business messaging revenue by billing model, including the pay-per-message, session-based, access-based and call-to-action-based billing model. The forecast breaks down RCS business messaging traffic into four key use cases:



Authentication



Conversational



Promotional

Transactional Competitor Leaderboard: Key industry player capability and capacity assessment for 17 RCS Business Messaging vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

The Competitor Leaderboard for RCS Business Messaging, including key players:



Cisco Webex

Comviva

Esendex

GMS (Global Message Services)

Gupshup

InfobipInterop Technologies

LINK Mobility

Messaggio

Route Mobile

Sinch

Soprano Design

Syniverse

Tata Communications

Twilio Inc Vonage

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900