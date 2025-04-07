Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Partners With Esteemed FIPRESCI Jury For 2025 Festival

A screening at the Julie Dubuque International Film Festival

Renowned international critics Andreina Di Sanzo, Alfredo Naime, and Carlos Aguilar will judge features and award the prestigious FIPRESCI Prize

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF ) is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for its 2025 festival, scheduled from April 21–27 in Dubuque, Iowa. This prestigious partnership underscores JDIFF's expanding global reach and unwavering dedication to showcasing groundbreaking independent cinema.

JDIFF welcomes a distinguished jury of internationally acclaimed film critics from FIPRESCI, significantly enriching the festival's global perspective as FIPRESCI celebrates its 100th anniversary. The festival acknowledges longtime supporter Klaus Eder for his exceptional contributions to international film criticism. Recently honored with the German Film Critics' Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement, Eder served as General Secretary of FIPRESCI from 1987 to 2024, playing a pivotal role in establishing the federation as a globally respected organization representing more than fifty national film critics associations worldwide.

The FIPRESCI jury at JDIFF features an esteemed panel of international film critics whose voices help shape global cinema discourse. Representing Italy, Andreina Di Sanzo is known for her compelling work in Birdmen Magazine and Daily, with a focus on contemporary cinema and rising talent. From Mexico, Alfredo Naime brings a deep expertise in Latin American film, contributing to respected outlets such as La Jornada de Oriente, Ultra Noticias, and Estamos al Aire. Rounding out the jury is U.S.-based Carlos Aguilar, a widely published freelance critic whose work in The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Variety, and IndieWire reflects his extensive knowledge of international film and industry trends.

The FIPRESCI jury at JDIFF 2025 will evaluate the festival's official selection of feature films , culminating in the presentation of the prestigious FIPRESCI Prize during JDIFF's awards ceremony on Saturday, April 26. This acclaimed award, given annually at major international film festivals including Cannes, Venice, Berlin, and Toronto, promotes cinematic excellence and innovation while providing global recognition to filmmakers, particularly those new and emerging voices.

“We're thrilled to partner with FIPRESCI for this year's festival and to welcome these distinguished international critics to Dubuque,” said Susan Gorrell, Executive Director of JDIFF.“Their participation truly highlights JDIFF's growing influence on the global film scene and offers our filmmakers an incredible opportunity to have their work recognized by some of cinema's most respected voices.”

Founded in 1930, FIPRESCI (Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique) has championed global film culture and professional criticism for nearly a century. With its influential prize awarded at more than eighty film festivals annually, FIPRESCI continues to fulfill its mission of promoting cinema as a culturally significant art form and fostering the careers of filmmakers worldwide.

For more information and updates about the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and the FIPRESCI partnership, please visit julienfilmfest or join the conversation on social media using #JDIFF2025.

About Julien Dubuque International Film Festival:

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, located in Dubuque, Iowa, with expanded programming in Galena, Illinois, is internationally recognized for its dedication to independent filmmaking, community engagement, and vibrant storytelling. Celebrating diverse voices and innovative cinema, JDIFF continues to grow as a vital platform for filmmakers, critics, and cinema enthusiasts worldwide.

About FIPRESCI:

The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), founded in 1930, supports global film culture and professional film criticism. Recognized internationally for awarding outstanding cinematic achievements at major film festivals, FIPRESCI contributes significantly to fostering worldwide appreciation of cinema as an essential art form.

