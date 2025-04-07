Natalie Boehm Joins ELEVATE Mastermind Ambassador Program-Empowering Change And Advocacy In Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Craig Shah - ELEVATE Founder

Natalie Boehm - Rancho, Cucamonga Chapter

Natalie Boehm joins ELEVATE Mastermind as an ambassador, bringing her advocacy expertise to empower leaders. Join her digital event on April 22, 2025.

- Craig ShahBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Craig Shah, CEO and Founder of ELEVATE Mastermind, is excited to announce the addition of Natalie Boehm, Founder and President of The Defeating Epilepsy Foundation, to the ELEVATE Mastermind Ambassador Program. Natalie's unyielding commitment to advocacy, education, and empowerment resonates deeply with ELEVATE Mastermind's core mission-to elevate entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers to new heights of success and influence.In this exciting collaboration, Natalie will lead her first digital event on April 22, 2025, via Zoom, where she will share her invaluable insights on overcoming adversity, breaking societal barriers, and transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and success.Natalie, an outspoken advocate for epilepsy awareness and a tireless leader in the nonprofit sector, shared her excitement about joining the program:"Joining the ELEVATE Mastermind Ambassador Program is a pivotal step in expanding my mission to empower individuals and break barriers. This platform will allow me to connect with like-minded leaders, share knowledge, and inspire others to rise to their full potential. I am beyond excited to kick off this journey with everyone on April 22!"With a wealth of experience in dismantling societal stigmas, creating life-changing opportunities, and spearheading meaningful initiatives, Natalie is set to bring a fresh, transformative perspective to the ELEVATE Mastermind community. Her guidance will inspire others to embrace their personal stories, discover their voices, and take bold steps into leadership with unwavering confidence.Save the Date – April 22, 2025!Don't miss this transformative virtual event with Natalie Boehm. Join us on Zoom as we embark on a journey of empowerment, leadership, and advocacy.For media inquiries, event details, or partnership opportunities, please contact:📩 ...About ELEVATE MastermindELEVATE Mastermind, founded by Craig Shah, is an exclusive network dedicated to connecting, inspiring, and empowering professionals to reach new levels of success. Through strategic mentorship, world-class events, and a community of high-achieving individuals, ELEVATE Mastermind offers the resources and support necessary to maximize potential and create lasting impact.About The Defeating Epilepsy FoundationThe Defeating Epilepsy Foundation, founded by Natalie Boehm, is committed to advocacy, education, and support for individuals and families affected by epilepsy. The foundation's mission is to eliminate stigma, create life-changing opportunities, and empower individuals to live fully through education, awareness, and action.Be Part of the Movement – Elevate, Empower, Inspire!

