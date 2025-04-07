Ayesha Zafar To Lead Pakistan A Against Bangladesh In Women's WC Qualifier Warm-Up Match

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, April 7 (IANS) Ayesha Zafar, who has represented Pakistan women's team in 32 ODIs and 26 T20Is, will lead Pakistan A against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier warm-up fixture on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 14-member Pakistan A squad comprises nine uncapped players while five players, including Ghulam Fatima, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar have represented Pakistan in international cricket.

Among the uncapped players, Pakistan women's U19 captain Komal Khan, Mahnoor Zaib and Zaib-un-Nisa have been called up to the squad while Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Saira Jabeen and Tania Saeed have been rewarded for their performances in domestic cricket.

The 50-over warm-up match is scheduled to begin at 10 am IST. Bangladesh beat Scotland by five wickets in their first warm-up match at the LCCA Ground on Sunday.

Bangladesh missed out on a spot in the Women's Championship top six, and have joined the three other teams that competed in the Women's Championship in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier.

Captain Nigar Sultana will be hoping for an immediate return to the Women's Cricket World Cup after Bangladesh made their debut at the 2022 edition.

Squads:

Pakistan A: Ayesha Zafar (captain), Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Komal Khan, Mahnoor Zaib, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jabeen, Tania Saeed, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Farzana Haque, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Akter Supta, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary and Ishma Tanjim.