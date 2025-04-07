4 Connection Home Care Expands Nurse-Directed Services To Address Caregiver Shortages Amid Rising Dementia Cases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 Connection Home Care Enhances Support for Alzheimer's Patients

Fort Worth, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4 Connection Home Care, a leader in providing compassionate in-home support, is expanding its nurse-directed services to address the growing demand for dementia care. This strategic enhancement is in response to the increasing number of Alzheimer's cases and the concurrent caregiver shortages affecting families and healthcare providers alike.









April Reese, Founder of 4 Connection Home Care



Founded by April Reese, a registered nurse with 18+ years of nursing experience, 4 Connection Home Care has always prioritized the integration of medical expertise with genuine compassion. The agency's nurse-led model ensures that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs, emphasizing dignity, independence, and overall well-being.

"Our expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, individualized care," said April Reese, Founder of 4 Connection Home Care. "By enhancing our nurse-directed services, we aim to offer more comprehensive support to Alzheimer's patients and their families, ensuring they receive the care they deserve during these challenging times."

The expansion will see an increase in the number of skilled caregivers available to assist families in Tarrant and Parker Counties, including areas such as Weatherford, Aledo, Azle, Benbrook, Keller, and Fort Worth. This move is designed to alleviate the pressure on families and healthcare systems by providing reliable, professional care that families can trust.

4 Connection Home Care's approach is rooted in clinical excellence and family-oriented principles, fostering meaningful relationships while reassuring family members of their loved ones' well-being. The agency's dedicated team is trained to handle the complexities of dementia care, offering support that ranges from everyday living assistance to compassionate end-of-life care.

As the demand for dementia care continues to rise, 4 Connection Home Care remains steadfast in its mission to improve the quality of life for seniors and those in need of assistance. By expanding its services, the agency is not only addressing the immediate needs of Alzheimer's patients but also setting a standard for in-home care that prioritizes empathy and expertise.

About 4 Connection Home Care

