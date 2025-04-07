BJD MP Muzibulla Khan Launches Scathing Attack On Party Leader Sasmit Patra Over Support To Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 7 (IANS) Amid the ongoing internal turmoil in the opposition Biju Janata Dal following the recent split voting on Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2025 in Rajya Sabha, senior party MP Muzibulla Khan, who vociferously opposed the bill in the parliament, on Monday launched a scathing attack against party's senior leader Sasmit Patra for suddenly declaring the party's change of stance on the bill and personally supporting it.

Khan, who was accorded a rousing welcome by his supporters at the Bhubaneswar Airport upon his return to Bhubaneswar, on Monday stated that he was instructed by party president Naveen Patnaik to oppose the Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2025 in parliament.

“Our party is a secular party and our leader Naveen Patnaik is also secular. Before the commencement of parliament, the parliamentary board meeting was held at Naveen Niwas. Deliberations on different issues including the Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2025 were also held during the meeting where Naveen Patnaik clearly instructed that BJD would oppose the bill,” said Khan.

The senior BJD leader also told media persons that he later sought Patnaik's permission to hold a rally against the Waqf bill in Bhubaneswar that he allowed as well.

Khan said following party supremo's directions, a massive rally was organised from Unit IV area in Bhubaneswar. The party leaders participated in the rally and later submitted a memorandum against the bill to the governor.

The BJD MP further added that during the Iftar party in the month of Ramadan, Naveen Patnaik again assured him that the party would oppose the bill in the parliament.

“When the Waqf (Amendment Bill) 2025 was presented in the parliament, I gave a speech opposing the bill. However, our leader in Rajya Sabha (Sasmit Patra) posted on X in the evening that the BJD members would vote as per their conscience. In parliamentary democracy, one has to vote in support or oppose any bill or make a walk out, but I have never heard about voting 'as per conscience'," stated Khan.

He informed the media that he later tried to contact Patra to clear the confusion that arose following his X post but couldn't trace him.

Khan termed Patra's support to the bill as a very unfortunate incident which hurt the party and the minorities.

He said that Patra who is currently outside the country can only answer the questions regarding sudden change of stance upon his return to the country.

“Our party, established in the name of Biju Patnaik, is with the minorities. Why aren't the leaders whose conscience forces them to vote in support of BJP leave the party and join BJP? We will not tolerate double standards. If you want to join BJP then quit the party,” said Khan.

He later along with his supporters went straight to the residence of Naveen Patnaik from the airport. Khan and his supporters met Patnaik and demanded strong action against those responsible for the fiasco. Khan's supporters and members of the minority community were seen raising slogans against VK Pandian, former bureaucrat and close aide of Patnaik, holding him responsible for the decision.

The Rajya Sabha MP after meeting Patnaik told media persons that the party supremo has assured to take action against those responsible for this.