LIVE365 EXPANDS TO MEXICO, BRINGING ALL-IN-ONE INTERNET RADIO TO MILLIONS MORE BROADCASTERS & LISTENERS

Mexican broadcasters get the comprehensive toolset and existing broadcasters gain built-in Mexico licensing, while Mexican listeners gain access to thousands of hand-curated stations

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Live365 , the one-stop shop for internet radio stations, today launched broadcasting and listening services in Mexico, rounding out its North American offering. The company announced the news at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Because the expansion includes comprehensive bundled licensing, broadcasters can now reach listeners in Mexico via the Live365 website, apps, Alexa Skill, TV apps, and more.

Live365 has secured licensing agreements with Mexican rights organizations SOMEXFON and EMMAC/SACM (Editores Mexicanos de Música and Sociedad de Autores y Compistores de México), allowing broadcasters to legally stream into Mexico without having to secure those rights themselves. Live365 welcomes all existing and future Mexico broadcasters to the platform, which includes built-in licensing coverage and distribution, reliable stream hosting, station management tools and detailed analytics, world-class customer service, and more. This makes Live365 an ideal solution for terrestrial radio stations, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, and individual creators looking to effectively broadcast and monetize their content online.

"Launching in Mexico is a milestone for Live365 – not just expanding broadcaster reach but also embracing the dynamic culture of Mexico on our platform," said Jason Stoddard, President of Live365. "Thanks to strategic licensing partnerships with EMMAC/SACM and SOMEXFON, we're providing streamlined, bundled licensing coverage that empowers radio stations and creators to innovate and connect like never before."

To further support broadcasters in Mexico, Live365 has secured distribution via iHeartRadio Mexico through a strategic partnership with Grupo ACIR. This complements the iHeartRadio U.S. distribution also bundled in the Premium packages – broadening the audience base to millions more listeners across both territories.

IT Director for Grupo ACIR and iHeartRadio México Project Leader Manuel Pérez del Castillo added, "We're excited to welcome Live365 to iHeartRadio in Mexico and confident that our listeners will enjoy the variety and quality of the new stations that will be available to all our users."

In coordination with the launch, Live365 has also partnered with radio imaging and programming provider Radio Express to offer an exclusive discount on Live365 packages to existing and new Radio Express customers. This partnership opens new doors for traditional radio stations looking to expand their reach beyond terrestrial signals and into the digital space.

"Radio Express has been a trusted partner to Mexican radio for over 40 years, so we understand the challenges broadcasters face in staying competitive," said Paul Hollins, CEO of Radio Express. "With digital listening growing worldwide, it's more important than ever for stations to go beyond FM and AM and become truly multi-platform. This collaboration with Live365 makes that shift more accessible and cost-effective than ever, helping broadcasters reach new audiences without all the usual complexity."

Current Live365 broadcasters now have additional Mexico licensing bundled in their existing Broadcast packages at no additional cost. Broadcasters in Mexico can now sign up at live365/broadcaster/es and start streaming on Live365. Listeners in Mexico can browse thousands of stations streaming live right now and tune in at live365/es/ .

About Live365

Originally launched in 1999, Live365 has been innovating the internet radio and broadcasting space since its inception. Relaunched in 2017, Live365, a SoundStack company, is the easiest way to create an online radio station and discover thousands of stations from every style of music and talk. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a voice to reach audiences through easy-to-use audio tools and services, as well as licensing coverage, monetization options, and distribution opportunities.

