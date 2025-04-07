Scientific Games Sciq Technology Provides Retail And Supply Chain Improvements To North Carolina Education Lottery
Mark Michalko, North Carolina Education Lottery CEO and Executive Director , said, "We're excited to bring SCiQ to our retailers throughout the state, providing them with a streamlined way to manage and sell NCEL Scratch-Off games in their stores. We anticipate that this technology system will improve inventory management for our retailers with store-level data analytics and improve sales to ultimately benefit education in our state."
SCiQ is the only technology of its kind for managing the lottery category within stores. The system provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of features, including fully integrated digital menu boards for modern product display, automated inventory management that can dramatically reduce out-of-stocks, real-time store-specific sales and market basket performance reports. SCiQ also helps reduce product theft by utilizing locked bins that automatically dispense tickets.
Michael Martin, VP Retail Solutions for Scientific Games, said, "We commend the NCEL team for its clear vision on the need for technology that improves how Scratch-Off games are managed and sold in stores. Scientific Games is thrilled to add more value to our instant game partnership with NCEL through SCiQ, and we look forward to working with NCEL retailers to make selling Scratch-Offs as easy and efficient as possible."
The company also provides NCEL with instant games and manages the products through the performance-driven Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program at its facility near Raleigh, North Carolina.
Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company and the fastest-growing lottery systems technology partner in North America. The company provides games, technologies, analytics, and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.
