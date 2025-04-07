OPIC Technologies, Inc. Leads The Way In 3D Livestreaming For Business Communication

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's 3D livestreaming offers businesses a new way to present products and services with depth, clarity, and spatial perspective.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the leader in 3D livestream technology, is introducing a new approach for businesses to share their products and services through immersive, real-time video. By combining depth perception, spatial awareness, and motion capture, OPIC's technology enables a richer digital experience that goes beyond traditional video presentations.

Whether showcasing a physical product, offering a walkthrough of a facility, or demonstrating a service in action, businesses often rely on visual content to communicate value. However, conventional video flattens real-world experiences into two dimensions, limiting how much context and detail can be conveyed. OPIC's 3D livestreaming addresses this by maintaining spatial relationships and depth, giving viewers a clearer sense of scale, form, and interaction.

This is particularly useful for industries that rely on physical experience-such as retail, real estate, manufacturing, or hospitality-where seeing a product or space in its full dimensional context can influence understanding and decision-making. Remote clients can virtually engage with offerings in a more lifelike way, and teams can collaborate across distances with a shared visual framework.

“Businesses need to communicate clearly not just what something is, but how it exists and operates in space,” said Bob Douglas, CEO at OPIC Technologies.“Our 3D livestreaming platform supports more informed engagement by preserving the physical context that matters in decision-making.”

Incorporating 3D livestreaming into product demonstrations, training, or virtual consultations can also enhance customer education and reduce miscommunication. By giving audiences a more accurate visual experience, businesses can improve transparency, trust, and overall satisfaction.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in 3D livestream technology, developing tools that bring real-time depth, motion, and spatial accuracy to digital video. With applications spanning business, education, fashion, travel, and the creative arts, OPIC's mission is to help people engage more meaningfully with content and environments-no matter where they are.



OPIC Marketing

OPIC Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.