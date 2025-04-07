Navigating Estate Planning Changes During A Divorce

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Filing for divorce can disrupt one's life immensely, especially for parents who must reevaluate estate planning arrangements and make adjustments to prevent unintended distribution of assets and/or guardianship of children.If a divorcing couple neglects to revise an estate plan, they risk having assets distributed inappropriately and potentially expose children to uncertain or unwanted scenarios. Unresolved guardianship can be another considerable risk, requiring the courts to step in and make fateful decisions. If the intentions of an estate plan are rendered unclear by divorce proceedings, clear revisions must be made to avoid legal family disputes down the road, which can further complicate an already emotional time.In response to these current concerns, LegalMatch, the leading attorney-client matching platform, offers valuable online tools to assist in navigating estate updates during a divorce . The platform helps to connect individuals who are seeking legal counsel with seasoned family law lawyers for their specific needs and location.LegalMatch also offers free instructional articles about family law and estate planning in its online Law Library to help educate and empower individuals to make decisions confidently about their legal needs.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

