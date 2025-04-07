Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-07 10:15:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Battery X Metals Inc : Announces achievement of graphite recovery breakthrough in partnership with global top 20 university in controlled trials. Recent laboratory testing conducted with unoxidized 500g Nickel, Manganese, and Cobalt-dominant black mass samples using Denver Cell flotation devices in collaboration with the Global Top 20 University has demonstrated significant improvements in graphite recovery and purity using the Company's optimized eco-friendly flotation process. The latest flotation tests delivered a 97% graphite recovery rate, marking a substantial increase from prior tests, which achieved only ~40% recovery when applying solvent pre-washing methods. Battery X Metals Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.30.

Full Press Release:

