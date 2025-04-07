ADA University Hosts 7Th English Language Olympiad For Academic Excellence

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 7th English Language Olympiad for Academic Purposes has been successfully conducted, organized by ADA University with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and in partnership with the Baku Education Information Center, STI Travel, and BESTCOMP GROUP companies.

The first stage of the competition was held for 8th and 9th grade students, with a total of 1,674 participants. Of these, 1,314 students competed at ADA University's Baku campus, 200 students at the Mir Jalal Pashayev Secondary School No. 39 in Ganja, 105 students at the Heydar Aliyev School in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and 55 students at the ADA University's Qazakh Center.

During the first round, students answered 50 written questions on English grammar and reading skills in an 80-minute exam. In addition, a parent information session was organized in Baku, where detailed information was provided about education at ADA Primary and Secondary School.

Students with the highest scores from the first stage will participate in the second stage, which will take place on April 19 at ADA University. The second stage will focus on listening and writing skills. Those who excel in the second stage will be invited to the final round, which tests oral speech skills.

The first-place winner will have the opportunity to participate in the Global Young Leaders Program in the United Kingdom, supported by the Baku Education Information Center and STI Travel OJSC. The second and third-place winners will receive prizes such as computers and tablets, sponsored by BESTCOMP GROUP. Additionally, the top 300 students will be awarded certificates for their outstanding performance.

The goal of the Olympiad is to assess the English language proficiency of students for academic purposes and encourage them to further develop their skills.