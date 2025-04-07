OSCE Media Freedom Envoy Condemns Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Media Offices In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu condemned the Russian missile attack on Kyiv-based buildings housing the editorial offices of the state-owned enterprise Multimedia Platform for Foreign Broadcasting of Ukraine.

The corresponding statement by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu was published on his page on X .

"Recent Russian missile attacks have targeted and severely damaged the offices of Ukrainian Foreign Broadcasting channels in Kyiv and caused serious damage. Among the victims were FREEDOM, Dom, UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, UATV Português. Targeted attacks on media infrastructure, which are civilian objects in accordance with International Humanitarian Law (IHL), are unacceptable and in breach of IHL and OSCE commitments," the report said.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv damages Ukrainian state foreign broadcasting channels

As Braathu emphasized, "commitments to the safety of media and journalists and media infrastructure must be upheld."

"I condemn such targeted attacks and call for full compliance with IHL and OSCE commitments," the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kyiv, as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on the night of April 6, buildings hosting the editorial offices of the state-owned enterprise "Multimedia Platform for Foreign Broadcasting of Ukraine" were significantly damaged.

The buildings housing the editorial offices of TV channels FREEDOM, Dom, UATV English, The Gaze, UATV Español, UATV Arabic, UATV Português, digital editorial offices, and service departments were significantly damaged by the Russian strike on February 12.