Occupiers Have Not Captured Any Positions On Southern Front Over Past Week Voloshyn

On the southern front, the enemy continues intense shelling and airstrikes. However, over the past week, Russia's invading forces have not managed to capture any positions there.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"In the south, the enemy maintains a high frequency of both airstrikes and kamikaze drone attacks. Regarding airstrikes, they are actively using guided aerial bombs. We are seeing approximately 20-25 strikes with such bombs per day. Today as well, the enemy launched strikes on front-line settlements, including Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske. The situation remains quite difficult," Voloshyn said.

He said that the enemy carries out an average of 10-12 assault operations daily with small infantry groups in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces. Eight such assaults were recorded in the past 24 hours.

"In the last day, eight assault attempts were recorded, including three in the Huliaipole sector, four in the Orikhiv sector, and one in the Dnipro River sector. These assaults are carried out mainly by small infantry groups without armored vehicle support. However, the enemy engages in these assaults with a fairly high level of preparation," he added.

The spokesperson said that the enemy first attempts to destroy Ukrainian positions, fortifications, and shelters using aircraft, guided bombs, and artillery. Only afterward do assault groups try to advance.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces aim first to eliminate these groups. If the enemy manages to advance slightly, our forces seek to isolate them from reinforcement or support units, and then destroy them. Are we losing positions? At this point, the enemy has not captured any positions -- not a single one -- in the southern sector over the past week," Voloshyn said.

He also stressed that 20% of enemy strikes in the south are carried out by kamikaze drones. Furthermore, the occupiers are massively targeting not only military forces but also civilians.

"In the Kherson sector, the enemy is targeting not only Defense Forces but also settlements along the Dnipro River. In general, the enemy is striking civilian infrastructure and populations, attempting to create what they call a 'dead zone'," Voloshyn said.

He added that for these purposes, the enemy employs kamikaze drones, unguided aerial rockets, and conducts airstrikes using both attack and army aircraft, in addition to artillery.