403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian School Of Hospitality Hosts Blueprint Conclave 2025 To Shape The Future Of Travel & Tourism
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, April 07, 2025: The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) brought together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and future professionals for Blueprint Conclave 2025. The conclave was designed to spark conversations that would shape the next decade of India's travel and tourism industry.
Delving into the theme "Travel & Tourism 2035: Building India's Next Decade," the conclave focused on how the industry must evolve in response to changing consumer behavior, sustainability priorities, and digital transformation.
Some of the distinguished industry stalwarts who graced the event with their esteemed presence included Mr. Sharad Vats, Founder, Director, Nature Safari India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Santosh Kumar, Country Head, Indian sub-continent & Indonesia, Booking, Mr. Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Thomas Cook India, Mr. Rajeev Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Creative Travel, India and beyond, Mr. Aviral Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer & HR Head, Zostel, and Ms. Dipti Mohan, Associate Vice President (South Asia), Research HVS.
Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, Managing Director of the Indian School of Hospitality, highlighted the purpose of Blueprint Conclave 2025, stating, "At ISH, we are built by the industry, for the industry. Our role is to create meaningful discussions that lead to action. Blueprint Conclave 2025 is a structured platform where industry leaders, policymakers, and academia come together to deliberate on what's next. The conversations that happened here will be captured, analyzed, and recirculated back to the industry. They will reach decision-makers, shape perspectives, and contribute to the evolving landscape of travel and tourism. Our purpose is clear, we are the bridge between knowledge and impact, bringing together the voices that matter to influence the future of this sector."
Echoing his views, Dean Smeetha Guha, Indian School of Hospitality, emphasized the role of academia in shaping future industry leaders.
"Education plays a crucial role in shaping industries. Blueprint Conclave 2025 allowed students, researchers, and industry professionals to engage in conversations that bridged knowledge with practice. These insights are expected to help shape how we prepare students for the evolving world of travel and tourism," said Dean Guha.
The remarkable conclave featured numerous insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and masterclasses. One of the primary focuses was on India's Travel Economy in 2035, aiming to understand the future landscape for businesses, policies, and consumer expectations.
Another significant topic was Destination Branding & Policy Evolution where experts shared their views on how effective branding and evolving policies could enhance India's attraction to global tourists.
In addition, the conclave addressed Sustainable Growth Models, highlighting the importance of balancing tourism growth with long-term environmental responsibility. To ensure that the valuable discussions and insights from the conclave continue to benefit the industry and academia, a post-event Blueprint 2035 Summary Report was prepared.
This report captured the key takeaways serving as a reference for future discussions and development in the travel and tourism sector.
About Indian School of Hospitality
Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is a pioneering institution offering higher education with a focus on liberal hospitality education and interdisciplinary learning, tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic workforce and tomorrow's global businesses. ISH is part of Sommet Education's international network, with 18 campuses in eight countries. ISH aims to impart lifelong skills to students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed as leaders in one of the world's largest industries.
Located in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), ISH offers international degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs in Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Their culinary program is offered in partnership with the global École Ducasse brand, while their hospitality management program is in alliance with Les Roches, one of the world's leading hospitality business schools.
Delving into the theme "Travel & Tourism 2035: Building India's Next Decade," the conclave focused on how the industry must evolve in response to changing consumer behavior, sustainability priorities, and digital transformation.
Some of the distinguished industry stalwarts who graced the event with their esteemed presence included Mr. Sharad Vats, Founder, Director, Nature Safari India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Santosh Kumar, Country Head, Indian sub-continent & Indonesia, Booking, Mr. Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Thomas Cook India, Mr. Rajeev Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Creative Travel, India and beyond, Mr. Aviral Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer & HR Head, Zostel, and Ms. Dipti Mohan, Associate Vice President (South Asia), Research HVS.
Mr. Kunal Vasudeva, Managing Director of the Indian School of Hospitality, highlighted the purpose of Blueprint Conclave 2025, stating, "At ISH, we are built by the industry, for the industry. Our role is to create meaningful discussions that lead to action. Blueprint Conclave 2025 is a structured platform where industry leaders, policymakers, and academia come together to deliberate on what's next. The conversations that happened here will be captured, analyzed, and recirculated back to the industry. They will reach decision-makers, shape perspectives, and contribute to the evolving landscape of travel and tourism. Our purpose is clear, we are the bridge between knowledge and impact, bringing together the voices that matter to influence the future of this sector."
Echoing his views, Dean Smeetha Guha, Indian School of Hospitality, emphasized the role of academia in shaping future industry leaders.
"Education plays a crucial role in shaping industries. Blueprint Conclave 2025 allowed students, researchers, and industry professionals to engage in conversations that bridged knowledge with practice. These insights are expected to help shape how we prepare students for the evolving world of travel and tourism," said Dean Guha.
The remarkable conclave featured numerous insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and masterclasses. One of the primary focuses was on India's Travel Economy in 2035, aiming to understand the future landscape for businesses, policies, and consumer expectations.
Another significant topic was Destination Branding & Policy Evolution where experts shared their views on how effective branding and evolving policies could enhance India's attraction to global tourists.
In addition, the conclave addressed Sustainable Growth Models, highlighting the importance of balancing tourism growth with long-term environmental responsibility. To ensure that the valuable discussions and insights from the conclave continue to benefit the industry and academia, a post-event Blueprint 2035 Summary Report was prepared.
This report captured the key takeaways serving as a reference for future discussions and development in the travel and tourism sector.
About Indian School of Hospitality
Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is a pioneering institution offering higher education with a focus on liberal hospitality education and interdisciplinary learning, tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic workforce and tomorrow's global businesses. ISH is part of Sommet Education's international network, with 18 campuses in eight countries. ISH aims to impart lifelong skills to students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed as leaders in one of the world's largest industries.
Located in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), ISH offers international degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs in Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Their culinary program is offered in partnership with the global École Ducasse brand, while their hospitality management program is in alliance with Les Roches, one of the world's leading hospitality business schools.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Manav Khanna
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment