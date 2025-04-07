Canada Launches WTO Complaint Over US Auto Tariffs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: Canada has launched a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the steep tariff imposed on car imports by US President Donald Trump, the global trade body said Monday.

"Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning US measures imposing a 25 percent duty on automobiles and automobile parts from Canada," the organisation said of the request, which was filed on April 3 but only circulated to WTO members on Monday.