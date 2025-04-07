Qatar Airways Nears Boeing 777 Fleet-Wide Starlink Upgrade, Set To Expand To Airbus A350 This Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the largest global airline offering Starlink's high-speed internet on-board, is now a few aircraft away from completing its Boeing 777 fleet-wide upgrade.

The airline's rapid rollout reinforces in-flight innovation leadership and marks one of the fastest and most ambitious Starlink installations in the aviation industry.

In its latest global first, Qatar Airways will begin equipping its Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink Wi-Fi this month, becoming the first airline in the world to bring this cutting-edge connectivity to passengers onboard the Airbus A350 aircraft type.

This expansion follows the airline's success with the Boeing 777 and will see even more passengers enjoying fully complimentary, ultra-fast Wi-Fi for streaming, gaming, and working seamlessly at 35,000 feet.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“We are just a few aircraft away from completing a full fleet-wide upgrade of our Boeing 777s with Starlink connectivity-an industry-first for a widebody fleet of this scale. In April, we will become the first airline in the world to begin equipping the Airbus A350 with Starlink, taking another bold step in our journey of redefining connectivity in the skies. We affirm our continual efforts to enhance our onboard WiFi experience, ensuring passengers enjoy greater comfort, convenience, and service.”

With more than 80 per cent of its Boeing 777 fleet equipped with Starlink, the airline has operated more than 6,000 global flights with unparalleled and fastest gate-to-gate internet WiFi connectivity, unmatched by any other airline in the MENA region.

As a next-generation aircraft operated on many of Qatar Airways' most strategic routes, the Airbus A350 upgrade reflects the airline's continued investment in enhancing passenger experience on every journey.

With installations carefully timed to avoid any disruption to operations, the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, continues to lead the industry in delivering seamless, high-speed WiFi connectivity on-board and award-winning service to passengers wherever they fly.