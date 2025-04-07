LHV Finance Renewed Mandate Of Supervisory Board Member

When deciding the renewal, Toomsalu's wish to leave LHV Group was taken into account – accordingly, his mandate as a member of the LHV Finance Supervisory Board will also end at the time of his resignaion. In addition to Toomsalu, the consumer credit provider AS LHV Finance's Supervisory Board members are Kadri Kiisel, Veiko Poolgas and Jaan Koppel.

