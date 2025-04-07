Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Annual Financial Report


2025-04-07 10:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

7 April 2025

Publication of the 2024 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website .

The 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: #/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

END

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...

_________________________________________________________________________________

Media enquiries:

Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: ...


MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109398892

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search