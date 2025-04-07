Annual Financial Report

7 April 2025

Publication of the 2024 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website .

The 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: #/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: ...

Media enquiries:

Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444 Email: ...