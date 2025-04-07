Nagaland: IKS Research Centre To Study Water Management In Agriculture & Ethnic Culinary Practices

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 7 (IANS) The Nagaland University, the only central varsity in the state, has been sanctioned an 'Indian Knowledge Systems' (IKS) Research Centre to study indigenous knowledge systems of water management in agriculture and ethnic culinary practices among the tribal communities of the northeastern state.

With two million population, as per the 2011 census, 86.5 per cent of which are tribals, Nagaland is home to various indigenous tribes, each with their own distinct cultural practices, including unique approaches to water management and traditional cooking methods.

A university official said that these systems are crucial for the community's agricultural livelihoods and cultural identity.

He said that the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) is an innovative cell under the Union Ministry of Education at AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), New Delhi.

He said that the IKS works towards spreading the rich heritage of the country and traditional knowledge in the field of Arts and literature, agriculture, basic sciences, engineering and technology, Architecture, management, and economics, among other fields.

Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik said that the state is home to diverse indigenous tribes, each with unique cultures and practices, including traditional water management systems and ethnic cuisine.

“This traditional knowledge of water-managed systems in agriculture and ethnic cuisine among the tribal community of Nagaland will be a resource for documentation and dissemination for further adoption for sustainability,” he said.

Prof Patnaik said that furthermore, based on the findings, the University can also make suggestions to the local communities on improving the system.

“Monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the existing system is vital for understanding its sustainability, profitability, societal impact and replicability, under the present scenario of climate change,” he added.

The traditional water management practices in Nagaland are diverse and deeply rooted in the community's culture. These include rainwater harvesting through ponds or wooden tanks, terracing for agricultural erosion control, spring water management, and the use of bamboo to create pipes for long-distance water transportation. These practices are vital for both agriculture and the preservation of the environment.

Nagaland's cuisine is characterised by bold flavours and local ingredients, with traditional cooking techniques passed down through generations.

Elaborating further on the upcoming Research Centre, its Principal Investigator, Chitrasen Lairenjam, Associate Professor, Department of Agricultural Engineering, said that the project idea is to study the fundamentals involved in the practice done by the farmer in managing and sustaining the system.

“This project also aims to document and disseminate knowledge about these practices for future sustainability. Through research, education, and mentoring, the project will assess the relevance of these traditional systems in today's climate and agricultural context, identify potential gaps, and suggest improvements,” Lairenjam said.

He is optimistic that the study would contribute to understanding the role of indigenous knowledge in sustaining agriculture in Nagaland amidst changing environmental conditions.

The academician said that the focus area of this IKS Research Centre is the indigenous knowledge of water-managed systems in agriculture, and traditional ethnic culinary among the tribal community of Nagaland for documentation, research, mentoring and dissemination of this knowledge.