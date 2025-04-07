DD Investors Have Opportunity To Join Dupont De Nemours, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont" or "the Company") (NYSE: DD ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DuPont is the subject Wall Street Journal article published on April 4, 2025, titled: "DuPont Stock Tumbles After China Launches Monopoly Probe Into Manufacturer." According to the article, "China's market regulator said Friday that it has launched an antimonopoly probe into DuPont's China operations, the latest in a slew of retaliatory measures from Beijing following President Trump's imposition of tariffs." Based on this news, shares of DuPont fell by more than 13.9% in morning trading.

