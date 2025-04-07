Symmetry Systems Appoints Dr. Anand Singh As Chief Security And Strategy Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Anand to our Executive Team as our new CSSO," said Dr. Mohit Tiwari, CEO at Symmetry. "His exceptional experience and strategic vision will be instrumental, as we accelerate our growth. Anand will help further our mission as we continue delivering best-in-class data security solutions to our valued customers."

Dr. Singh joins Symmetry from Alkami Technologies, where he served as Chief Information Security Officer CISO, successfully guiding the cybersecurity discipline of the leading digital banking solutions provider's security through its early stages, IPO, and subsequent high-growth phase. His distinguished career includes roles as Global CISO at Caliber Home Loans during a time of rapid expansion, OptumInsight (a subdivision of UnitedHealth Group), and e-commerce arm of Target Corporation.

Dr. Singh is a leading presence in the global Information Security community. He offers thought leadership on data security, AI, and other aspects of cybersecurity through keynote speeches, and papers/articles.

"The convergence of data security and AI presents both unprecedented challenges and opportunities," said Dr. Singh. "I'm excited to join Symmetry's Executive Team as we develop solutions that empower organizations to secure and harvest their most valuable asset-their data."

Dr. Singh holds B.Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (India), Master's in Computer Science from Purdue University, and PhD in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota. He also maintains prestigious industry certifications including CISM, CISSP, and NACD.

SOURCE Symmetry Systems, Inc