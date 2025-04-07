Univest Financial Corporation To Hold First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.
Conference Call registration link:
Audio
Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428
Access Code: 021974
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.
Replay
Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403
Replay Code: 718470
Available until: May 1, 2025
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.1 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2024. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment