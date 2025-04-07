First Capital Bank Surpasses $1 Billion In Assets, Marking Growth Milestone

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capital Bank (OTCQX: FCPB ) proudly announces that it has surpassed $1 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025, a significant milestone that highlights the bank's commitment to serving its customers and communities.

Since moving its headquarters to Charleston, South Carolina in 2018, the bank has experienced over $900 million in growth, a testament to its strategic vision, strong leadership, and unwavering dedication to its customers, employees, and shareholders.

"Reaching this milestone is a positive reflection of our incredible team and the trust our customers place in us every day," said Joe Kassim, President & CEO of First Capital Bank. "Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships, delivering exceptional banking solutions, and supporting the businesses and individuals who rely on us. This milestone is not just about numbers-it represents the impact we've made in the communities we serve."

Executive Chairman Harvey Glick added, "I am privileged to work with our team of bankers who have achieved this great milestone. To our depositors, borrowers, employees, and stockholders-THANKS A BILLION!"

Looking ahead, Kassim emphasized the bank's continued commitment to growth and service: "As First Capital Bank moves forward, we remain focused on delivering the personalized service and financial expertise that have fueled our success. We will continue investing in our people, technology, and communities to build on this momentum."

About First Capital Bancshares, Inc:

First Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with assets surpassing $1 billion as of March 31, 2025. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Capital Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates five branches and one loan production office in North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, please visit bankwithfirstcapital .

SOURCE First Capital Bank

