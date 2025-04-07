403
Announcement Of The Net Asset Value Of INVL Technology As Of 31 December 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As provided in Section XI 'Calculation of the Net Asset Value' of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 51,432,175 or EUR 4.2896 per share on 31 December 2024.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail ...
