Connected TV Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis And Forecast Report 2025-2034: A $186.4 Billion Market By 2034, Rising At A CAGR Of 8%

|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|487
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$85.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$186.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing popularity of streaming platforms
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements
3.2.1.3 Increasing internet penetration across regions
3.2.1.4 Growing smart home integration trends
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Content fragmentation
3.2.2.2 Internet dependency
3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.3.1 Demographic trends
3.3.2 Factors affecting buying decision
3.3.3 Consumer product adoption
3.3.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.3.5 Preferred price range
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Screen Size Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Less than 30 inches
5.3 30 inches to 50 inches
5.4 50 inches to 70 inches
5.5 Above 70 inches
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 LED
6.3 OLED
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Screen Size, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Curved
7.3 Flat
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Resolution, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 8K
8.3 4K
8.4 1080p
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Residential
9.3 Commercial
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Online
10.3 Offline
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
- Amazon Apple Google Hisense Group LG Electronics Panasonic Corporation Philips Roku Inc. Samsung Electronics Sharp Corporation Skyworth Group Sony Corporation TCL Technology Vizio Inc. Xiaomi Corporation
