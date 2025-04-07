403
Iran Rejects Direct Talks with US Regarding Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) Iran announced on Monday that it will not participate in direct talks with the United States regarding its nuclear program.
Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, explained at a press conference that Tehran had presented a suggestion to Washington for indirect talks, calling it a "generous and responsible" offer.
Baqaei added that the US has yet to respond to Iran's proposal for indirect talks.
The spokesman also indicated that Oman is one of the primary options being considered to host these indirect discussions.
When asked about the US's threats towards Iran, Baqaei emphasized that Iran is fully prepared for any unforeseen circumstances.
He remarked, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has been building its defensive capabilities over the past five decades, and if threats against Iran materialize, they will be met with a firm response from Iran.”
In the previous month, US Leader Donald Trump warned Iran with the possibility of "unprecedented bombing" if Tehran refused to engage in discussions over its nuclear program. Trump stated, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," during a news interview.
In response, Iran asserted that it would have "no choice" but to pursue nuclear weapons if struck by the United States or its partners.
