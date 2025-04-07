NEXGEL To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase In Las Vegas, NV April 22Nd-24Th
Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025
Presentation Date : Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. PT
Location: Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV, in Track 4 - Loire
To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at Planet Micro or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About NEXGEL, Inc.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.
About Planet Microcap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.
Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
...
Legal Disclaimer:
