Axalta Takes Home Two Prestigious Edison Awards™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Axalta Irus ScanTM and MyColor recognized among most innovative new products in the world

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced that it has won two 2025 Edison AwardsTM. Axalta Irus ScanTM won Silver in the Automotive Materials category and Axalta's MyColor won Bronze in the Automotive Materials category. This is the seventh consecutive year that Axalta has earned coveted Edison Awards which honor market-leading innovations of new products and services.

“Innovation is core to what we do at Axalta, and we continuously invest to help our customers solve challenges across surface aesthetics, performance and productivity,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Chief Technology Officer.“We are incredibly proud to provide next-gen technologies that address our customers' needs and enable their success. It is an honor to be recognized by the esteemed Edison team and to work with the extraordinary talent at Axalta to bring these products to life.”

Silver Winner

Axalta Irus Scan is the first handheld color measurement device for automotive coatings with three differentiated, patented measurement features - colored sparkle, hue-shifting pigments detection, and gloss, giving an accurate color match to a collision repair vehicle. Axalta Irus Scan is part of Axalta's digital color management system and sets a new standard for productivity, accuracy, and waste reduction in the collision repair process. With this technology, Axalta has the industry-leading, fully automated end-to-end digital solution for paint color-match and delivery in the automotive refinish market.

Bronze Winner



Axalta's MyColor answers customers' rapid demand for complex, custom colors that meet stringent requirements of performance, durability and application robustness. Its innovative color delivery process streamlines automotive OEM approvals, enabling custom colors in four weeks versus 26-104 weeks. Custom colors are made quickly in small batches using pre-blended bases and colorants, giving better inventory control which can assist in reducing waste and the CO2 footprint of the OEM's paint shop.

Edison Awards winners were recently announced at the 38th annual Edison Awards event in Fort Myers, Fla. They were chosen as the“best of the best” within their respective categories by some of the world's top senior business executives, designers, academics, and innovation leaders. Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison AwardsTM have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and @axalta on X.

Media Contact

Jessica McDuell

302-897-4486

...