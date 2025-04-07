NT Logistics Takes The Stage At TIA 2025 To Share Expertise On Carrier Collaboration And Future Freight Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NT Logistics discusses broker, shipper, and carrier outlook for 2025

FRISCO, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NT Logistics , a leading non-asset based third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is excited to announce its participation in the TIA 2025 Capital Ideas Conference . The event, set to take place April 9-12 in San Antonio, Texas, is the premier gathering for freight brokerage professionals, offering industry insights, networking opportunities, and discussions on the future of logistics.

"The TIA Capital Ideas Conference is such a great chance to connect with some of the most forward-thinking and insightful professionals in the logistics world," said Chris Todd, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at NT Logistics. "Being part of this event highlights how committed we are to innovation, operational excellence, and staying ahead of our customers' needs. We're excited to share our expertise, learn from others, and find new ways to drive growth and efficiency across the supply chain."

As a trusted partner in freight management, attendees can connect with NT Logistics representatives to discuss the latest trends in transportation, technology integration, and strategic logistics management. Professionals will also have the opportunity to learn from expert-led sessions to explore innovative solutions that drive efficiency and reliability in supply chain operations.

NT Logistics' executive leadership team members Chris Todd, Lynn Gravley, and Alex Fritz will participate in three key speaking sessions during the conference. Expected session dates are as follows:



10:00 am CT, Friday April 11 | Carrier Collaboration: Building & Maintaining Long-Term Carrier Relationships with Chris Todd, NT Logistics Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

2:00 pm CT, Friday April 11 | Future of Freight: Broker, Shipper, and Carrier Outlook for 2025 with Lynn Gravley, NT Logistics Founder and CEO On Air with TIA, Alex Fritz, NT Logistics VP of Finance and Analytics



All show attendees are welcome to connect with the NT Logistics team throughout the conference to discuss industry challenges, share skillsets, and explore opportunities for collaboration in the ever-evolving supply chain landscape.

For more information about NT Logistics and its services, visit .

About NT Logistics:

NT Logistics, Inc. , a privately held transportation management and logistics service company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides its national customer base with a full array of transportation and integrated logistics services. As a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider (3pl), the company acts as an intermediary for manufacturers and shippers to distribute products. NT Logistics offers a wealth of business arranged transportation solutions that reduce costs, add value to the supply chain, and improve performance. Founded in July 1999, the company has additional offices in Lubbock, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Springdale, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at .

