Notice To Convene The Annual General Meeting In Firstfarms A/S

SAGRO, Majsmarken 1, DK-7190 Billund

The Annual General Meeting will also be broadcasted live in Danish language via webcast through the company's shareholder portal . The transmission will only cover the podium.

Agenda:

1. Report on the company's activities



2. Presentation and adoption of the annual report with auditor's report for approval and discharge of the Board of Directors from their obligation, having adopted the accounts

3. Decision about utilisation of profit or covering of loss according to the approved annual report

4. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors

5. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2024

6. Proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders

a) Authorisation to acquire own shares

b) Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting

7. Election of Board members

8. Election of auditor

9. Any other business



For adoption of the proposals under item 2–8, simple majority of votes is required, however the remuneration report under item 5 is presented for indicative voting only.

Admission, proxy and postal votes

A shareholder's right to attend and vote at the general meeting is determined on the basis of the number of shares held by the relevant shareholder on the registration date, which is one week prior to the date of the general meeting. The registration date is Tuesday 22 April 2025 .

Attendance at the general meeting is furthermore subject to the shareholder having requested an admission card for the general meeting in question no later than 3 days before the holding of the general meeting. Admission cards will be issued to any such persons who according to the register of shareholders are registered as shareholders at the registration date. Shareholders who are not registered in the register of shareholders shall in order to obtain an admission card submit a deposit transcript from VP Securities A/S or the custodian institution documenting the shareholder's shareholding on the registration date.

Shareholders holding shares through nominee accounts must exercise their voting rights through the nominee structure. This means that any vote, including changes to votes cast by proxy, must be sent to the company by the nominee.

The right to vote can be exercised by granting a proxy to the board of directors or to another named third party. Proxies must be received by Computershare A/S no later than Friday 25 April 2025 at 11:59 p.m . via the shareholder portal at or by returning the completed and signed proxy form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby or by e-mail: ... , so that it is received by Computershare A/S within the deadline.

The shareholder's voting rights may be exercised by a proxy who does not need to be shareholder, provided that the proxy proves his right to attend at the general meeting by presenting an admission card and a written, dated instrument of proxy in accordance with the requirements of applicable Danish legislation. The shareholders can inform the company about appointment of a proxy via the shareholder portal on or by returning the proxy form, filled in and signed, to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby or mail: ... .

A shareholder or a proxy is entitled to attend together with an adviser, subject to prior notification as mentioned above.

Enrolment to the annual general meeting must take place at the latest Friday 25 April 2025 at 11:59 p.m. :



via the shareholder portal on

by returning the registration form, filled in and signed, to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby or mail: ... , so it is received by Computershare A/S within the deadline on phone number +45 45 46 09 97



Please notice that ordered admission cards will no longer be sent out by ordinary mail.

Admission cards ordered by submitting the form or by phone can be picked up at the entrance of the general meeting upon presentation of a valid ID.

Admission cards ordered via the shareholder portal will be sent out electronically via email to the email address specified in the shareholder portal upon registration. The admission card must be presented at the annual general meeting either electronically on a smartphone/tablet or in a printed version.

If you do not have the opportunity to show up, and instead follow the webcast, any questions wanted to be answered at the general meeting, should be forwarded in advance, and latest Friday 25 April 2025 , to ... , and they will be answered on the general meeting as usual.

The shareholder's voting rights may also be exercised by written postal vote to the Board of Directors prior to the general meeting. A vote received by the Board of Directors is irrevocable and binding upon the shareholder. Postal votes must be submitted at the latest Monday 28 April 2025 at 2 p.m. via the shareholder portal on or by returning the postal vote form, filled in and signed, to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby or mail: ... , so it is received by Computershare A/S within the deadline.

Documents

The notice to convene with the agenda and the total number of shares and voting rights on the date of the notice, the complete proposals, form to get admission card, submit proxy or postal vote and the annual report with auditor's report and remuneration report for 2023 is available on the company's website . The documents are also forwarded electronically to each registered shareholder, who has requested it.

Share capital and voting rights

At the time of the notice, the company's nominal share capital amounts to DKK 122,463,110 distributed on 12,246,311 shares of DKK 10. Every share amount of nominal DKK 10 gives 1 vote.

After the annual general meeting, a sandwich will be served.

April 2025

The Board of Directors

