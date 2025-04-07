Greenhouse Recognized By IDC Marketscape As A Leader In Worldwide Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse today announced its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Talent Acquisition 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53236625, March 2025) for the second time.

Greenhouse's position as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape research follows strong Greenhouse market presence and recognition in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid as well as being named a Best ATS in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and EMEA in G2 Winter 2025 Reports .

The IDC MarketScape for talent acquisition (TA) suites provides an assessment of vendors through the IDC MarketScape model. The research includes both quantitative and qualitative criteria that define current and future success in the market. Vendors are evaluated on several categories, including customer satisfaction and service delivery, functionality, offering, growth, innovation, R&D pace and productivity, and total cost of ownership.

A top priority for employers is finding quality hires consistently. Greenhouse embeds AI in its tools, allowing companies to streamline tasks like interview scheduling or creating job descriptions so recruiters can focus more on the strategic side of hiring and foster better candidate experiences . According to the report, "Greenhouse builds hiring team efficiency and collaboration across diversified and variable candidate experiences while embedding strategic guidance and AI into each stage of the hiring process. Greenhouse's structured hiring suite supports candidate experience personalization and configurable workflows across corporate divisions and hiring teams while centrally adhering to a centralized framework of strategically consistent steps."

Greenhouse's hub-and-spoke model helps talent teams source and engage talent while enabling leaders to analyze best practices, optimize sources, measure pipeline performance, and establish fair documentation and screening practices. At every stage, Greenhouse provides built-in reminders to promote inclusion and mitigate bias.

"The future of the talent acquisition market is about recruiter and hiring team enablement to reinforce candidate engagement and process consistency across market cycles," said Zachary Chertok, Sr. Research Manager for Employee Experience at IDC, "Greenhouse provides a common and configurable structure with prescriptive characteristics that make it easier to deploy, adopt, and support best practice development. Working from a common framework helps talent acquisition teams concentrate on candidate insights and engagement to make informed and accurate hiring decisions."

"AI is the new chaos agent, disrupting traditional hiring– candidates are using AI to mass apply, overwhelming recruiters," said Jon Stross, President and Co-Founder, Greenhouse. "Greenhouse embedded AI and structured hiring tools meet the demands of today's complex job market. According to an IDC White Paper *, organizations using Greenhouse improved the efficiency of their recruiting teams by 36%. Talent remains the deciding factor for an organization's success, and having the right hiring processes in place is critical. We believe being recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape reflects Greenhouse's commitment to continuously building innovative solutions that help companies make the best hire every time."

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the leading hiring platform to help companies get measurably better at hiring.

With Greenhouse, organizations can ensure every hire is the right hire, taking candidates from talented prospects to top performers. Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to define the role, requirements and attributes a successful candidate should have before a job is posted, enabling internal alignment and confident decision-making. The result is more fair and equitable hiring practices combined with data-driven decisions.

We've helped over 7,500 companies across diverse industry verticals and scaling goals turn talent into a strategic advantage, so they can be ready to hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Duolingo, Gong, J.D. Power and Scout24 use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

