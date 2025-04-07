Hydrexia And Pure Hydrogen Sign Commercial Agreement In Australia

SYDNEY and SHANGHAI, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydrexia Holding Limited ("Hydrexia"), a leading hydrogen technology solution provider, and Pure Hydrogen ("PH") a leading hydrogen ecosystem developer in Australia today announced that the two companies reached a commercial agreement for hydrogen technology solutions and products. Under the terms of the agreement, Hydrexia will supply multiple units of its mobile hydrogen refueling stations ("MHRSs") to PH in a phased delivery along with service support for installations.

The agreement represents the beginning of a broader collaboration between Hydrexia and Pure Hydrogen to support the growing demand for hydrogen solutions in Australia and internationally. By integrating Hydrexia's innovative technology with Pure Hydrogen's expertise in hydrogen development, the two companies are well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source. The Agreement also enables Hydrexia to strengthen its presence in the Australian market through strategic local partnerships, ensuring its solutions meet all compliance requirements while supporting the growth of hydrogen applications.

PH is strategically developing a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem in Australia, covering all aspects of the market from production to end-use. This approach not only supports Australia's carbon-free future but also strengthens the country's position as a world leader in hydrogen. Leveraging its technology leadership in the hydrogen industry, Hydrexia provides its technology solutions and products to global clients supporting their transition to sustainable green energy. Hydrexia was selected as a key partner of PH's hydrogen initiative due to its unique solutions, equipment safety standards, functionality, and quick delivery times.

"We are honored to participate in PH's grand plan for a hydrogen ecosystem in Australia as a solution provider and contribute to the initiative by leveraging our advanced hydrogen refueling station technology and solution," said Alex Fang, Chairman & CEO of Hydrexia. "We are fully committed to providing PH with the highest level of support to ensure smooth and timely delivery of all mobile HRSs to be deployed in Australia," Alex continued.

"We are pleased to formalize this partnership with Hydrexia, an industry-leading hydrogen technology solution provider that shares our commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy. Pure Hydrogen has chosen to partner with Hydrexia and outsource their cutting-edge hydrogen technology because we are committed to offering the best solutions in the industry", said Scott Brown, Managing Director of PH.

As an industry-leading hydrogen technology solution provider, Hydrexia's innovative technology and products have gained considerable traction globally, with business operations in Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, Europe, North and South America.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider with global presence. Hydrexia specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Leveraging its solid research and development capabilities and industry-leading technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

About Pure Hydrogen

Pure Hydrogen is a clean energy-focused company seeking to become the leader in the development of Hydrogen and Energy Projects. It has plans to supply hydrogen fuel as a domestically sourced clean fuel in Australia and other countries. Pure Hydrogen has a number of solutions that can allow transition to Zero Emissions (ZE) for commercial customers. Concurrently, the Company is developing natural gas projects directly in Australia and indirectly in Botswana through a strategic investment it holds in a Botswana-focused energy company listed on the ASX.

SOURCE Hydrexia

