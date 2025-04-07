ALLR Shareholders Are Encouraged To Join Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allarity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ALLR ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Allarity filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC on July 22, 2024. The filing reveals that the Company received a "Wells Notice" from the SEC. The Company stated in its filing that, "the Wells Notice relates to the Company's disclosures regarding meetings with the United States Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') regarding the Company's NDA [New Drug Application] for Dovitinib or Dovitinib-DRP," and that "Allarity also understands that three of its former officers received Wells Notices from the SEC relating to the same conduct." Additionally, "the Wells Notice informed the Company that the SEC Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company that would allege certain violations of the federal securities laws."

