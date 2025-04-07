Bnbuilders Completes Transformation Of SAC Health Brier Campus In San Bernardino



Extensive Renovation: Converted the existing structure into a comprehensive primary care clinic, patient-care facility, and community resource center.

Comprehensive Facilities: The new facility offers a wide range of medical services, including family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, dentistry, and various medical specialties, catering to the diverse needs of the San Bernardino community. Community Impact: Integrated spaces for patient support programs and resources to enhance overall well-being.

SAC Health is the only faith-based and teaching FQHC in the region, providing services in over 40 specialties and over 200,000 patient visits every year. The Brier campus will serve as the hub and flagship of SAC Health clinics which span across the inland valley. The new healthcare campus will significantly improve access in the region, particularly for underserved patients by expanding SAC Health's capacity. It will also boost the local workforce by adding over 200 healthcare professional and support staff positions.

"The completion of SAC Health Brier Campus will position us to support the growing need for quality, affordable healthcare in the region," said Maryellen Westerberg, COO at SAC Health. "With the help of our building partners, we are proud and eager to welcome our community into a space that allows us to provide whole-person, patient-centered care."

For BNBuilders, the successful completion of the SAC Health Brier Campus underscores the company's dedication to building spaces that foster community well-being, reflecting the company's core value of leaving a positive impact in the neighborhoods where they operate.

"At its core, construction is about building our local communities, and that's a big part of why we love it," said Brian Dague, Principal at BNBuilders. "Our commitment doesn't stop there. We strive to leave a positive impact in the neighborhoods where we do business, which is why we focus on building quality relationships with community partners."

About BNBuilders:

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

Media Contact:

Bryna Brown, BNBuilders

206-348-4347

[email protected]

SOURCE BNBuilders