Dmitri Alperovitch Headlines SANS Security West 2025 With Explosive Keynote On Cyber War's Future

Bethesda, MD, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most important gatherings in cybersecurity returns to the West Coast this May, as SANS Security West 2025 brings together the industry's leading experts, instructors, and practitioners for a full week of hands-on training and community engagement. The event takes place May 5 through May 10 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

This year's headline event features a keynote from Dmitri Alperovitch, bestselling author and Co-Founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator. Alperovitch will speak on the evolving role of cyber capabilities in modern warfare, offering a detailed look at how future conflicts may integrate both cyber and kinetic operations. His keynote, titled“World on the Brink: The Future of Cyber in War,” follows a welcome reception where attendees will receive a complimentary copy of his book World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the 21st Century and have the opportunity to meet the author during an exclusive book signing.

“Cyber's role in warfare is evolving, and in the next major conflict, it will not stay in the background,” said Alperovitch.“At SANS Security West, I look forward to unpacking where we are and where we are headed as global powers continue to develop these capabilities.”

SANS Security West is designed as a fully immersive, in-person experience that blends skill-building with collaboration, access to experts, and the chance to earn valuable career credentials. From sunrise activities to evening events, the agenda supports every stage of professional development.

Key highlights of the week include:



SANS Community Night on May 7, an open networking reception for students, alumni, instructors, and professionals at every level of experience. The evening also features a special talk on cloud security at GitHub, presented by Certified Instructor Kevin Tyers.



The Cyber42 Leadership Simulation Workshop , where participants take on real-world executive decisions in a scenario-based game that challenges both strategic and cultural thinking.



SANS@Night with Johannes Ullrich , focused on the growing threat to software supply chains and how developers can be better protected.

Wellness Wednesday 5K Walk/Run along the scenic Embarcadero Trail, encouraging participants to recharge before the day's training begins.



SANS is also offering a limited-time Cyber-Pro Pass , which includes a complimentary OnDemand training bundle and free access to the Core NetWars Tournament. This $3,240 value is available while supplies last to attendees who use the code SWCYBERPRO25 during registration.

Those who register for SANS Security West gain access to more than 40 hands-on courses led by world-renowned instructors. The event combines technical depth with opportunities to connect, explore new ideas, and return to work with immediately applicable skills.

To learn more and register, visit:

