Thermal Interface Materials Market Worth $5.64 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 9.7%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand from small electronic products whose demand is increasing currently and due to the growth in the LED market.

Moreover, the expanded applications of the product are going to help in driving the market growth. The electric vehicles (EVs) which have entered the market recently are expected to gain a huge growth in the future,indirectly contributing to growth of thermal interface materials. Thermal interface materials are used to dissipate heat efficiently in batteries used in the EVs. Nanotechnology is also playing important role in the thermal interface materials industry. With the use of nanoparticles like graphene, the performance of thermal interface materials enhances like flexibility and resistance to degradation over time.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Thermal Interface Materials Market”

284 - Market Data Tables

61 – Figures

285 - Pages

List of Key Players in Thermal Interface Materials Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)3M (US)Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)DOW (US)Laird Technologies Inc. (US)Momentive (US)Wakefield Thermal Inc. (US)Indium Corporation (US)Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Thermal Interface Materials Market:

Increasing demand for consumer electronicsPhysical properties limiting the performance of thermal interface materialsAdoption of 5G technologyFinding optimum operating costs for end users

Get Sample Pages:

Key Findings of the Study:

The silicone material type is predicted to be the largest of materials used in making thermal interface materials and other materials include epoxy, polyamide. This is because silicone material is easy to use and apply as well. It can easily cover gaps which are unreachable when considering heat-generating unit and the heat sink. This thus ensures efficient heat distribution. When looking at the type of thermal interface materials, greases and adhesives hold the largest share. This is due to its ease of application and its ability to be used through automated dispensing method as well. Other types of thermal interface materials include tapes & films, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, gap fillers.

The computers & data centers segment of application is the fastest growing segment of thermal interface materials. And this can be attributed to the growth and increase in the demand for electronic devices. In the computers, thermal interface materials are used in CPUs, GPUs, memory modules, gaming PCs and power delivery components. When you consider the regional growth, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the largest growth, which is due to the increasing use of electronics by growing economies. Moreover, there has also been encouragement for domestic production of electronics by the government which reduces its overall price, which thus will lead to increased demand.

Get Customization on this Report:

The major players in the ammonium sulfate market with a significant global presence are Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), DOW (US), Laird Technologies Inc. (US), Momentive (US), Wakefield Thermal Inc. (US), Indium Corporation (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for ammonium sulfate. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

Honeywell International Inc. (US) operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company. The company operates through four major business segments: aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, performance materials & technologies, and safety & productivity solutions. Honeywell's diverse portfolio combines physical products with advanced software to deliver global solutions across various industries. The company's long-term presence in the market has created a good brand name for it in the market.

3M (US) is primarily engaged in offering a broad spectrum of products, including adhesives, bonding materials, coatings, and specialty materials. The company operates through four business segments: safety & industrial, healthcare, consumer. Collaborations, product launches and enhancement in focus of business were some main strategies used by the company.

Browse Adjacent Markets Advanced Materials Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: