Rob Mccain Appointed As Senior Vice President, Market President Of Charlotte Metropolitan Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“HomeTrust” or the“Bank”), announced today that Robert“Rob” McCain III has assumed the position of Market President of the Bank's Charlotte metropolitan area, effective March 31, 2025. McCain will focus on expanding the Bank's presence in the market, with the primary responsibility of growing commercial and treasury management market share and revenue. He will report to John Sprink, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking.

“I am very excited to have Rob join the Charlotte team and the HTB family,” Sprink said.“He has a tremendous reputation and an impressive record of building teams and business in the Charlotte market, while exemplifying the cultural fundamentals that define HomeTrust Bank.”

McCain said he is honored to take on the role and values HomeTrust's ability to foster strong relationships with clients while building a collaborative culture.“Over recent years HomeTrust has proven it is more than qualified to serve the needs of businesses in Charlotte, which has transformed itself into a hub of innovation and commerce,” he said.“I'm excited to bring my decades of experience in the Charlotte market to this opportunity.”

As a native of the area, McCain said he will take special pride in working to establish the Bank as a strong community partner.

McCain has worked in commercial banking in Charlotte since 1989 in roles that include Market Executive and Manager of Commercial Banking at First Citizens Bank, as well as Line of Business Manager for Commercial Real Estate Lending in the Carolinas at SunTrust.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Master in Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is also a graduate of the School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the“Piedmont” region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

