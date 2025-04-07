Agiloft And Honeywell To Share Insights On Streamlining Legal Contracting Processes At CLOC Global Institute 2025

Agiloft GC Laura Richardson and Honeywell's VP of Legal Operations, Strategy, and Transformation Barbara Rogers, and Honeywell's GC, Corporate Contracting Excellence Brad Glaza will discuss key strategies for streamlining legal contracting processes

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , a leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that its General Counsel Laura Richardson, along with Honeywell's Vice President of Legal Operations, Strategy, and Transformation Barbara Rogers, and Honeywell's General Counsel of Contracting Excellence Brad Glaza, will present at the 2025 CLOC Global Institute. Their session, "Streamlining Contracts & Governance for Global Multi-Industrial Operations: A Case Study in the Operational and Digital Transformation of Contracting," will discuss insights and experiences in streamlining legal contracting processes for a dynamic, multi-national, Fortune 500 company.

What : During this session, Agiloft and Honeywell's legal operations leaders will explore their initiatives in establishing comprehensive standard contract terms and governance processes, and developing practical playbooks for business models ranging from manufacturing jet engines to implementing industrial process control systems.

This case study discussion will cover key governance processes for managing contract deviations, creating and implementing an innovative risk assessment tool, deploying a standardized clause heat map, connecting key systems to a CLM, and the introduction of a contracting advisor tool to simplify legal reviews. Attendees will gain a better understanding of the integration of contract management with project management teams and future-proofing their organization for automation.

When : Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 2:45 PM-3:15 PM PT

Where : Room – Juniper 1, at the Aria Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

About Agiloft

As the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft connects contractual commitments to real business outcomes using its flexible Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP). With contract data as the foundation, customers quickly and collaboratively reach agreement and leverage contract visibility to thrive with competitive advantage. Employing powerful, pragmatic artificial intelligence as a legal force multiplier, and robust integration capabilities as a data liberator, organizations around the world trust Agiloft's certified implementers to deliver connected, intelligent, and autonomous solutions across the entire contract lifecycle. With a 99.6% implementation success rate, it's clear why some of the largest companies choose Agiloft to unlock the value of contract data and accelerate business. Learn more at .

