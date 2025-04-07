Ukraine Repels Two Russian Armored Assaults In Kupiansk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed two Russian tanks, hit two armored infantry vehicles, and prevented the enemy from breaking through Ukrainian defense lines.

The Achilles 429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems reported this on Facebook, posting combat footage, seen by Ukrinform.

Fighters from this unit, together with guardsmen with the Bureviy 1st Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces, repelled two Russian assaults on April 6.

That morning, enemy infantry tried to break through to the positions of Ukraine Defense Forces with a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. In the afternoon, the situation repeated itself – another tank and infantry fighting vehicles tried to pull the infantry toward Ukrainian positions.

Soldiers from the Achilles Regiment burned down two Russian tanks and hit two infantry fighting vehicles, eliminated four invaders, and left three more wounded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Forces hit three Russian Buk air defense systems within Kursk region.

