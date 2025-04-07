403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief: Radiological Data Exchange Platform Confirms GCC States Keenness On Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Monday that the establishment of the GCC Radiation Data Exchange Platform (GCC-RDEP) project between the GCC Emergency Management Center (EMC) and the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in the EU confirms the keenness of the GCC countries to ensure security and stability of the region.
This came in during a speech by Al-Budaiwi at a meeting to launch the project, with the participation of the EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Christophe Farnaud.
He added that the establishment of the GCC EMC Operations Room and various warning devices in the GCC was based on the directives of the GCC Ministers of Interior and Defense, using the latest devices and equipment to prepare for any expected problems.
Al-Budaiwi stated that the project works to reduce the effects of nuclear and radiological disasters in the region, using advances technology and simulation systems and careful monitoring.
He praised the great contributions and efforts made by the project's partners, namely representatives from both the EU and GCC countries, as well as decision makers and specialists in the nuclear and radiological fields.
Al-Budaiwi also praised the relations between the GCC and the EU, referring to the first Gulf-European Summit held in Brussels, October 2024, and many aspects of cooperation, especially in the aforementioned fields. (end)
as
This came in during a speech by Al-Budaiwi at a meeting to launch the project, with the participation of the EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Christophe Farnaud.
He added that the establishment of the GCC EMC Operations Room and various warning devices in the GCC was based on the directives of the GCC Ministers of Interior and Defense, using the latest devices and equipment to prepare for any expected problems.
Al-Budaiwi stated that the project works to reduce the effects of nuclear and radiological disasters in the region, using advances technology and simulation systems and careful monitoring.
He praised the great contributions and efforts made by the project's partners, namely representatives from both the EU and GCC countries, as well as decision makers and specialists in the nuclear and radiological fields.
Al-Budaiwi also praised the relations between the GCC and the EU, referring to the first Gulf-European Summit held in Brussels, October 2024, and many aspects of cooperation, especially in the aforementioned fields. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment