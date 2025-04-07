Precoro Achieves 'Built For Netsuite' Status

New SuiteApp for spend management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precoro , a leading cloud-based procurement and spend management solution , today announced that its SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations further simplify purchasing and bring greater transparency to spending workflows.

"We put our customers' needs first and tailor our product development to their invaluable feedback. This integration with NetSuite has been eagerly awaited," says Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO, Precoro. "Our users emphasized the necessity for real-time data synchronization between Precoro and NetSuite to help streamline workflows and data consistency. With the Precoro SuiteApp, customers can minimize manual tasks by merging purchasing, financial, and supplier data to further improve procurement efficiencies."

The Precoro SuiteApp offers a hassle-free setup that facilitates organizational workflows without any need for coding or tech expertise. It enables the automated transfer of critical data from NetSuite to Precoro, including accounts, locations, taxes, departments, classes, vendors, items, customers, and custom segments. Precoro's user-friendly interface simplifies the submission of purchase and new vendor requests. Once purchase orders, invoices, or suppliers are approved in Precoro, they are automatically updated in NetSuite. Similarly, when payments are processed in NetSuite, Precoro immediately reflects these changes, ensuring an effortless invoice process and financial records that are always up to date.

"Businesses are increasingly seeking ways to optimize their procurement processes and gain better control over their expenditures," said Scott Derksen, vice president, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for procurement management and helps NetSuite customers further improve spending visibility and centralize procurement processes."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like the Precoro SuiteApp, have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit .

About Precoro

Precoro is a cloud-based solution for procurement and spend management needs. Trusted by over 1,000 companies around the globe, Precoro helps organizations achieve 2.5x faster approvals, reduce manual workload, streamline order processing, and gain complete control over their transactions.

The platform dispels the common myths that procurement software is cumbersome to integrate and complex to use. Precoro proves that streamlined, user-centric procurement workflows are accessible to businesses across all sizes and industries.

Precoro is on a mission to empower businesses with critical insights into their purchasing patterns. With valuable data at hand, organizations can improve accountability and make informed decisions that fuel company growth.

