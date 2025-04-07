34% Of Americans Trust Chatgpt Over Human Experts, But Not For Legal Or Medical Advice



60% of U.S. adults have used ChatGPT to seek advice or information-signaling widespread awareness and early adoption.

Of those who used it, 70% said the advice was helpful , suggesting that users generally find value in the chatbot's responses.

The most trusted use cases for ChatGPT are:



Career advice



Educational support

Product recommendations

The least trusted use cases are:



Legal advice

Medical advice

34% of respondents say they trust ChatGPT more than a human expert in at least one area.

Despite its growing popularity, only 11.1% believe ChatGPT will improve their personal financial situation.

Younger adults (ages 18–29) and Android and iPhone users report significantly higher trust in ChatGPT compared to older generations and Desktop (Mac/Windows) users.

Older adults and high-income earners remain the most skeptical about ChatGPT's reliability and societal role. When asked about the broader implications of AI, only 14.1% of respondents strongly agree that ChatGPT will benefit humanity.

Expert Insight:

"This study highlights how many Americans are navigating the fast-growing influence of generative AI and natural language processing agents in their daily lives and that ChatGPT is far from being just a fringe use tool," said Aaron Winston, PhD, Strategy Director at Express Legal Funding and lead author of the report. "Most people are open to using ChatGPT for advice-and over a third even say they trust it more than a human expert. But when it comes to high-stakes decisions involving legal, financial, or medical matters, most still prefer real-world professionals. It's a sign that while AI is gaining ground quickly, trust is still tied to context."

Why It Matters:

As AI tools like ChatGPT become more integrated into everyday life, understanding where people draw the line between curiosity and trust is critical. This distinction helps reveal not only how Americans are using AI today but also where they're still relying on human expertise for reassurance and accuracy.

