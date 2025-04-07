Scentbird Digital Fragrance Summit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Scentbird is the fragrance destination-a single place where our community can discover, explore, and experience scents just for them," says Elena Lecue, CMO Scentbird, "We're currently in the US and Canada and expanding to the UK in 2025. We're on a mission to share a world of fragrance."

Held in the stunning Penthouse of NeueHouse, the Summit welcomed an impressive roster of top fragrance brands, including D.S. & Durga, Maison Louis Marie, Clean Reserve, Ex Nihilo, Arquiste, Juliette has a gun, Commodity, The Maker, House of Bō, Victoria's Secret, Acqua di Parma, Skylar, Chris Collins, Ulrich Lang, Scents of Wood, Veronique Gabai, Tocca, Glasshouse, The Fragrance Group, 5 Sens and Nopalera, to uncover the latest trends and innovations reshaping the digital fragrance landscape. Scentbird's experts provided keen insight into today's digital-savvy consumers and VP of Innovation & Product, Jeniece Trizzino, unveiled a groundbreaking forecast highlighting the unprecedented expansion of popular olfactive territories like gourmands and the growing demand for classic scents among the next generation of fragrance consumers. Special guests included Marisa Auciello, SVP of Europerfumes and Paul Reacts (@paulreactss) who shared best practices for working with today's top content creators. The Scentbird Report HERE .

For those unable to attend the event in person, Scentbird ensured inclusivity by offering a live broadcast, allowing virtual guests to engage with the content in real time. Following the seminar, attendees had the unique opportunity to network with the founders of Scentbird's esteemed brand partners, share ideas with fellow industry insiders, and experience firsthand the scents shaping tomorrow's market. (HERE )

"We are thrilled to create a platform where fragrance aficionados and innovators alike can come together to celebrate creativity, data-driven insights, and the ever-evolving art of scent," said Bettina O'Neill, EVP of Business Development and Merchandising at Scentbird. "The Digital Fragrance Summit is more than an event - it's a glimpse into the future of how we experience and connect with fragrances."

Scentbird continues to set the standard for fragrance discovery by combining technology, data, and passion, solidifying its position as a leader in the fragrance space.

Scentbird is the leading fragrance subscription service with over 1 million subscribers, offering customers access to over 900 premium perfumes and colognes from the world's top fragrance houses. With its flexible monthly subscription model, Scentbird allows users to discover new scents at an affordable price, providing them with the opportunity to explore high-end fragrances and find their perfect match.

