OFRF Launches Organic Research Hub To Support Farmers Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OFRF is a national nonprofit working to foster the widespread adoption of organic farming systems through farmer-informed research, education, and federal policy advocacy. With the Organic Research Hub, the organization has created the first platform of its kind-a centralized, searchable collection of practical resources tailored to organic producers.

Available now at organicresearchhub , the Hub features factsheets, research summaries, webinars, videos, and technical guides from leading agricultural institutions, land-grant universities, and organic organizations. It also includes nearly 200 final reports from OFRF-funded research projects, making decades of farmer-informed research available in one place.

"We created the Organic Research Hub to meet farmers where they are," said Dr. Heather Estrada , OFRF's research & education senior scientist and architect of the Hub. "They don't have time to dig through journals or outdated PDFs. They need practical, credible resources they can use in the field-and that's exactly what this tool provides."

Farmers can search by keyword, topic area, crop type, region, and resource type-and sign up for customized alerts when new content relevant to their interests is added. The platform also includes a national Organic Extension Directory to help farmers connect with local agricultural experts.

"I was changing our compost management and had some questions," said Jordan Settlage , an organic dairy farmer at Settlage & Settlage Farms in Ohio. "In less than a minute, I found exactly what I needed-from credible sources I trust. That's a big deal. I can use it to make real decisions for our farm."

Although organic accounts for over 6% of U.S. food sales and 15% of produce sales , organic agriculture receives less than 2% of USDA research funding . Public investment in agricultural research has declined, leaving many organic farmers to innovate alone. The Organic Research Hub is a direct response to that gap, offering equitable access to technical knowledge for producers working to improve soil health, adopt regenerative practices, and build climate resilience.

"This is about access," said Brise Tencer , OFRF's executive director. "For too long, organic farmers have had to piece together information on their own-often without institutional support or public investment. This tool puts trusted, science-backed information directly into farmers' hands. Organic producers need it, but any farmer interested in sustainable, non-chemical practices can benefit from it."

The Hub features content from organizations such as SARE , The Organic Center , ATTRA , and dozens of research institutions-and will continue to grow as new content is added.

Explore the Organic Research Hub at organicresearchhub .

About the Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF)

The Organic Farming Research Foundation works to foster the improvement and widespread adoption of organic farming systems. OFRF cultivates organic research, education, and policies that bring more farmers and acreage into organic production. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Ashley Dulaney

‪(518) 310-6771

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF)