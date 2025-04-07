Spring 2025 From Western-Fashion Giant Montana Silversmiths Has Arrived

Longhorns emerge as a dominant theme in the Spring release, gracing rings, necklaces, cuffs, and buckles. The collection also features an array of cross necklaces, a staple offering from the iconic brand for both men and women.

The Spring Collection introduces exciting additions to licensed collaborations, including the second installment of Whiskey Bent Hat Company buckles, one of the industry's hottest brands. Social media sensation Dale Brisby's line expands with two new buckle designs: 'Rodeo Time' and 'Just Ranchin'. Montana Silversmiths further demonstrates its commitment to agriculture and youth development with new 4H and FFA products.

For those seeking the perfect gift for mothers or significant others, the collection boasts an abundance of dazzling jewelry sets that Montana Silversmiths has become renowned for. New additions include an elegant scarf slide and the increasingly popular bolo ties, suitable for any occasion.

Gentlemen aren't forgotten in this collection. Beautiful southwestern-inspired cufflinks and bold, chunky chains offer sophisticated options for the fashion-forward man.

About Montana Silversmiths: Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles for buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations. More about Montana Silversmiths.

