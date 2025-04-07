Stramsen Biotech Inc. Announced $25 Million Funding Commitment From GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM)

Financing commitment positions Stramsen for growth and accelerated clinical development.

HOUSTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stramsen Biotech Inc, an emerging leader in plant-based biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has signed a binding agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GGY"), part of GEM, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group as its Lead Investor, for a $25 million share subscription facility to be funded annually over a 36-month term following a public listing of the Stramsen's common stock. The funds secured through the share subscription facility will be strategically utilized to accelerate Stramsen's growth trajectory and propel clinical development and recruitment of seasoned management and scientific teams.

Stramsen will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation.

"This commitment from GEM validates Stramsen Biotech's vision of providing nature-based, sustainable, and affordable health solutions with minimal side effects to patients worldwide," said Scott Villwock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stramsen Biotech.

The $25 million facility from GGY will significantly support Stramsen Biotech Inc.'s ambitious growth plans and empower the company to:

Accelerate global expansion initiatives, positioning Stramsen as a leader in plant-based biopharmaceuticals.Prepare for prospectus submission and ultimately pursue an Initial Public Offering (IPO), enhancing the company's financial position and market visibility.Invest in research and development of 33 innovative drug candidates, leveraging our natural plant-based approach to transform patient lives.Initiate the submission of multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) applications with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), advancing our pipeline towards clinical trials.Establish a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board and expand our team of seasoned scientists, reinforcing our expertise and leadership in the industry.

About Stramsen:

Stramsen Biotech Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing innovative plant-based medicines for infectious and non-infectious diseases. Their competitive advantage lies in their proprietary, extensive medicinal plant database and world-class scientists and a robust pipeline of 33 drug candidates at various stages of development.

For details, visit .

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles and has completed over 600 transactions in 72 countries. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments. For more information:

Contact:

Scott Villwock

71395551156

[email protected]

SOURCE Stramsen Biotech Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED